‘It’s the Chokehold for Me’: Tiny Harris’ Steamy Pic with Husband T.I. Has Fans Going Wild

Tiny Harris and her husband T.I. still have the hots for each other after nearly 10 years of marriage.

The “Whatever You Like” rapper recently went all out for his queen for her 45th birthday and apparently made it a day to remember. In return, the Xscape singer thanked her husband with PDA-filled photos.

Tiny took to Instagram on Thursday, July 16, and posted a steamy snap of her and T.I. sharing a passionate kiss with his hand placed around her neck. The pair appeared to be on a yacht surrounded by family and friends when the moment happened.

Tiny Harris and T.I. live it up on a boat. @majorgirl/Instagram

“What a beautiful birthday once again Big Daddy @troubleman31 u always out do yourself,” Tiny wrote alongside the pictures. “I thank you for every lil & big thang u do for me. Also I can’t thank everyone who took the time out enough to make my day special. The love was so overwhelming, my heart was full. 🥰Looking forward to what God has plan for ya girl nxt!! Blessed & Highly Favored‼️ #MrNMrsH #BirthdayLove.”

Tiny Harris and T.I. @majorgirl/Instagram

Instagram users appeared hot and bothered by the couple’s sultry photo.

“Yesss that hand position on the neck while he’s kissing you @majorgirl 😘,” a fan wrote. Another person concurred and added, “It’s the choke hold for me.. Yassss bae grab the neck! 💦.”

Someone else said, “That first picture gave me tingles. Lol! Glad you enjoyed your day. Y’all betta gone head and make one more super cute baby 😂 hbd.”

One user commented, “That hand on the neck show they do some freaky s–t lol real freaks know lol.”

In a separate post, the “I F–kin Luv U” singer boasted about her husband spoiling her. She wrote, “This birthday was everything it was suppose to be… thx to My Love @troubleman31 & everyone who helped make my day special. Feels good to be loved… & spoiled😜 I’m grateful…”

Another vacation pic showed T.I. embracing his wife from behind while she flashed a smile.

Tiny Harris and T.I. on Coco Beach. @majorgirl/Instagram

Tiny turned 45 on July 14, and the twosome spent her birthday on an exotic beach. The father of six also penned a sweet message to his wife for her special day.

“Sending Love & Light to my Queen on this Glorious Day of Life‼️May nothing bring u down‼️” T.I. wrote. “I woke up this morning on a beautiful island next to you and totally forgot about the view. They told me I can’t have no mo 🔫s & I promise I tried but now I got a brand NEW 45′ next to me on my side. Happy Gday Mrs.H. Onwards and Upwards Love Bug‼️”