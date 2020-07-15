‘Momma Still Got It’: Ashanti Fans Go Crazy After She Posts Video of Her Mother Roller Skating

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ashanti‘s mother Tina Douglas proved she’s still skilled in roller skating in a recent Instagram video posted on Monday, July 13.

The singer’s mother recently celebrated her birthday in style. Ashanti recorded a video of Mrs. Douglas roller skating inside her home wearing a T-shirt and form-fitting leggings that showed off her fit physique.

Tina Douglas @ashanti/Instagram

“Mom’s bday!!! 🤣 Nahhhh why is @theoriginalmomanger roller skating in the house??!! 😫🤣 Happy Birthday Ma!! Love u,” the musician wrote.

Ashanti’s mom wowed fans with her impressive dance moves while skating to Chuck Brown and the Soul Searchers’ song “Bustin Loose.” She even managed to dip low and pick herself back up.

The “Foolish” artist was in stitches over her mom’s moves and quipped in the video, “Nah I can’t even believe she did that s–t. I’m dead.”

Fans were impressed by Douglas’ skills and showered her with compliments.

“That good ole Chuck Brown #dcornothing she did the damn thing! 😍👌🏿” a fan exclaimed.

Someone else wrote, “You betta show these young girls how to do it mama. Happy Birthday love 🎂.”

“Yo laugh makes the video even funnier 😂 ya moms killed it tho!” said another fan. One person said Ashanti’s “momma still got it.”

New York, NY – December 1: (From left to right): Ashanti and Tina Douglas backstage at “The Hamilton Mixtape” live performance on December 1, 2016, in New York City (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

The “Coach Carter” actress and her mother are extremely close.

She penned a heartfelt message to Douglas in May for Mother’s Day with a series of throwback photos. Ashanti wrote to her mother, “Happy Mother’s Day to the strongest, most amazing, powerful, loving, selfless woman I know. Thank you for always being there for me no matter what… and always supporting me, reminding me that I could do and accomplish anything.. I’ve watched you have strength like no other.. through the ups and downs…you’ve always remained resilient Happy Mother’s Day to The Original Momanger!! Love u Ma! Happy Mother’s Day to all the Amazing Mothers/ Queens around the world!!!”

In response, Douglas also expressed how grateful she is for Ashanti and her youngest daughter Shia Douglas. She said via Instagram, “My Mother’s Day Gifts @ashanti and @liltuneshi – I am truly Blessed 🙏🏽Thank you @ashantidaily.”