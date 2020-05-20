‘RHOA Reunion White’: Phaedra Parks’ All-White Drip Has Fans Begging For Her Return to the Reality Show

Phaedra Parks flaunted her pearly white teeth in an Instagram post from Sunday, May 17. The former reality star of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” posted a photo that showed her wearing what appeared to be a white dress with light pink accessories, causing fans to crush over her angelic appearance.

Turned to one side, the mother of two struck her pose against a pink wall. Parks’ black hair was streaked with brown highlights. The 46-year-old Southern belle wore subtle pink eyeshadow to add a pop of color to her simple ensemble. Parks explained the reason behind her smile in her caption. She wrote: “A smile is a curve that sets everything straight. By the way, I’m wearing the smile you gave me. For every prayer, kind comment, and laugh we have shared know that I appreciate you😘💕 #happiness#gratitude#thankful 💞.”

Phaedra Parks wearing an all-white outfit. @phaedraparks/Instagram

Approximately 20,000 fans reacted to the photo, many implying that they were obsessed with her all-white drip.

“Lookin Godly! 🙌🏾💕💕💕.”

“Casper the sexy ghost.”

“Snow white😍.”

“I see you in your RHOA Reunion White on this Reunion Sunday.. 🙏🏾🙏🏾 PLEASE come back.”

“Looking angelic @phaedraparks 😍.”

“Yasssssss😍Melanin Drip with a splash of heavenly glow.”

“You looking good!😍.”

“You better have on your reunion white❤️❤️.”

Phaedra Parks in a fetching look wearing yellow. @phaedraparks/Instagram

The cast of the “RHOA” wore white to the reunion, so a few fans seemed to believe that Parks was sending a subliminal message about returning to the hit reality show next season. Parks, a lawyer, appears to be a fan favorite. Fans advocated for her to return to the franchise after she posted a positive message on her Instagram page amid the pandemic in April.

Parks was a cast member of the show from season 3 to season 9, but she ostensibly was fired in 2017 for spreading a distasteful rumor about Kandi Burruss to their co-star Porsha Williams. Parks explained in a 2019 interview with the Daily Mail that she has not had any discussions about returning to the franchise.