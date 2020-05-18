Pop Smoke Murder Investigation Hindered By COVID-19

It’s been three months since Pop Smoke was killed in Hollywood, California, and the investigation is now moving slowly due to COVID-19.

TMZ reports that the demand for responses related to COVID-19 issues have added up to less time and resources for police to devote to identifying the person or persons responsible for Pop Smoke’s death.

The investigation for Pop Smoke’s killing has been slowed because of COVID-19. (Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/French Select via Getty Images)

Police also have said they’ve had a difficult time gathering information even before the coronavirus pandemic because people either refused to speak with them or provided unreliable information. When investigators continue with their attempts to speak with witnesses, they’ll be taking the necessary COVID-19 safety measures while doing so.

In somewhat of a bright spot, many may be excited to know that Pop Smoke’s debut album will release posthumously on June 12. Police hope it will get people talking about the killing again and new leads will develop.

Pop Smoke, born Bashar Jackson, was shot and killed in a house that he was renting in the Hollywood Hills on February 19. He was 20 years old.

The Los Angeles Times reported that between two to six people were seen fleeing the property after the shooting. There was also a gathering or a party at the house hours before the killing took place.

Pop Smoke became known outside of the local Brooklyn, New York, drill music scene that he was part of after scoring a hit with “Welcome to the Party,” which was followed by a remix version featuring Nicki Minaj.

He released his “Meet the Woo 2” mixtape in February, which landed at number 7 on the Billboard 200 charts. That project was a follow-up to the 2019 release of “Meet the Woo.”

The name of the posthumous album hasn’t been revealed yet, nor has a tracklist. But the owner of Victor Victor Worldwide, Pop Smoke’s label, issued a statement and said a lot more work from the late rapper is coming.

“Throughout the next year we will be sharing new music, as we continue to work to build Pop’s legacy,” wrote label owner Steven Victor in a statement. “In conjunction with his estate, we will be making formal announcements on his foundation and music projects.”