‘Look at That Glow’: Ciara Stuns Fans with Her Growing Baby Bump and Radiant Looks

According to her legion of followers, soon-to-be mommy of three Ciara has an undeniable pregnancy glow that is even brighter when the sun is shining its rays upon her.

The bare-faced beauty has fans swooning over her ever-growing baby bump as she and husband Russell Wilson eagerly await the birth of their first son together.

Ciara has fans clamoring over her growing bump and pregnancy glow. @ciara/Instagram

Caption-free photos of the “Goodies” singer rocking a tank top with honey-blond tresses pulled into a low ponytail has people on social oozing with compliments.

“Pregnancy looks so good on you. You’re glowing❤️”

“You look amazing! Lil man will be here soon!❤️”

“Look at the glow ❤️❤️❤️” and “C’mon fresh face & bump!! 😍” read some of the comments left on selfies posted May 13.

A few ladies even found themselves wanting to experience motherhood just by looking at Ciara’s photos.

“You make me want to get pregnant 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍”

“Oohhh giving me pregnancy fever 😩”

What appears to be a joyous pairing between the singer and Seahawks quarterback has garnered the attention of those who see the Wilsons as relationship goals.

Since their July 2016 wedding the duo have often gushed over their love in photos.

“My Warrior ❤️. As always so so proud of you. You put it all on the line every time. That’s in all that you do! You’ve made 7 Post Seasons of your 8 Seasons, 7 Pro Bowls of those 8, and All Pro this year.. not including all your other amazing stats 😝. You truly are a rare breed. Most of them all, you’re 10 for 10 with loving me and our babies with your all! Grateful to witness your Greatness on and off the field! It’s just the beginning. So excited for what’s ahead. Love you so much,” wrote Ciara on social in January before revealing she was expecting baby No. 3.

Prior to being claimed by the NFL star, Ciara had been tied to rappers Bow Wow, 50 Cent and Future, with whom she shares son Future Zahir Wilburn. But with Russell things seem different to doting fans.

“She is so beautiful pregnant but it’s way different with Russell she glows different.”

“If there’s one woman I’m happy for…maaaaaaan! I thank Russ.”

“Future can never find another Ciara and he knows it…… continue glowing up on him.”