Ahmaud Arbery’s Mother Wants Death Penalty for Travis and George McMichael: ‘My Son Died, So They Should Die as Well’

Ahmaud Arbery’s mother wants Travis and George McMichael to pay the ultimate price for her son’s shooting death.

Wanda Cooper-Jones made the admission during an interview with TMZ on Tuesday. Arbery died on Feb. 23 following a confrontation with the McMichaels. The father-son duo was arrested and charged for the death on May 7, more than two months after Arbery’s death.

Wanda Cooper-Jones (above) wants the death penalty for Travis and George McMichael, the father-son duo accused of killing her son Ahmaud Arbery. (Photo: TMZ screenshot)

“What would family consider swift justice?” TMZ’s Charles Latibeaudiere asked.

“I would like all hands that were involved, that played a part in my son’s murder to be prosecuted to the highest,” Cooper-Jones replied.

Cooper-Jones was more specific about her view of justice when TMZ co-host Harvey Levin mentioned Georgia remains a capital punishment state. According to Georgia law, a suspect could face the death penalty if “the capital offense was outrageously or wantonly vile, horrible, or inhuman in that it involved torture, depravity of mind or an aggravated battery to the victim.”

“With that on the table, is there anything you think is appropriate here?” Levin questioned.

“Coming from my point of view, my son died, so they should die as well,” Cooper-Jones responded.

Cooper-Jones also told TMZ she was in talks with Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes. Holmes was assigned to the case after two previous prosecutors recused themselves due to conflicts of interest and a third only managed to secure arrests of the McMichaels after the video of the shooting was leaked. Cooper-Jones’ lawyer would not allow her to share details, but they are confident the accused will be convicted.

“We will get justice for Ahmaud,” she declared.

As Latibeaudiere noted at the top of the interview, several celebrities have been vocal about Arbery’s death, including Oprah Winfrey.

Cooper-Jones told TMZ Winfrey reached out via phone on Friday, Arbery’s birthday, to express her condolences. She also placed a gift in the mail, but Cooper-Jones did not disclose what the gift was.