‘Chemistry is Crazy’: Angela Simmons Fans Claim Bow Wow Is the ‘One’ for Her After Watching This ‘GUHH’ Clip

Angela Simmons fans clearly believe she and Bow Wow are destined to be together.

On Wednesday, May 13, Simmons took to Instagram and posted a “Growing Up Hip Hop” clip that centered around her and Bow Wow’s flirtatious interaction with each other. She wrote in her caption, “Oooo @shadmoss !!! Lol We are back.”

Bow Wow and Angela Simmons @angelasimmons/Instagram

In the “GUHH” clip, Simmons arrived at Bow Wow’s house to discuss a business venture when his alarm system went off. Bow claimed the Built Not Bought founder’s “powerful” buttocks set off the alarm.

“You know why that’s going off?” Bow Wow rhetorically asked Simmons in the video. When she asked why, he responded, “That a–.”

“That a– set that s–t off!” the “So So Def” artist exclaimed in his confessional with Simmons. “That’s how powerful your a– is.” Simmons looked at Bow Wow and sheepishly responded, “That is not true.”

Bow Wow and Angela Simmons WE tv screengrab

Fans quickly gushed over the video.

“😂 y’all are so cute together ❤️”

“I love the chemistry you guys have together.”

“Y’all chemistry is crazy 😂🔥 this is so cute. Yall would make a good couple”

“Lmaoo that’s sooo cute!! 💕😭 I love these two 😍🔥. They minus will make it official”

“‘Da ass set dat alarm off!😭😭’ I want y’all back together so bad y’all sp cute 😍”

“The two ppl I love to see together you both can stand strong alone and have a spin off show. 😭🙌😍 @shadmoss is a fool!!! Wish they would just get together already.”

Simmons and the “Like Mike” actor dated when they were teenagers, but a relationship never occurred between them.

The “GUHH” pair remained friends over the years and both recently suggested they were open to rekindling their romance. During a February interview with “The Real,” the 32-year-old single mother indicated that she was open to having a relationship with the Ohio native.

“Bow, I love him to death. I’ve known him since I was 17 and that’s my friend. If something ever happened that would be what would happen, but for me it’s like, I’m chillin’. He’s my friend,” said Simmons. “I just learned to never say never,” she added. “You just never know.”