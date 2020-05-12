‘That’s a Real Man’: ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ Star Ryan Henry Applauded for Sharing This Sweet Post of Ex Rachel Leigh

Ryan Henry won over the internet this weekend with a heartwarming post dedicated to his ex-girlfriend Rachel Leigh.

The “Black Ink Crew: Chicago” star wished Leigh, the mother of his 12-year-old son Mason, a happy Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 10. He shared an Instagram photo of the model posing with her two children and wrote in the caption, “She blessed me with the tools I needed to become a better man. The lessons of fatherhood and responsibility, through our children… Still underway…. @_rachilla happy Mother’s Day, damn near everyday 🙌🏽😌”

Rachel Leigh, her son Mason (background), 12, and her son Canon, 6, (right). @ryanhenrytattoo/Instagram

Fans commended Henry for honoring Leigh on Mother’s Day despite their recent woes with each other.

“Now that’s a real man! I want y’all together so bad 😩and to have a daughter! 💕”

“Ryan has NEVER disrespected Rachel as far as her being the mother of his kids is concerned and I appreciate that 🙌🙌 cause it’s easy when you’re fighting to for those blows and he never not once. Real man.”

“Yesss Ryan🙌🏾🙌🏾 this was big of you! Dream baby daddy we know we all are not so lucky so I’m just really happy for him that he is capable of such strength and it’s so effortless too! And she is just so lucky as she should be too!”

“Happy Mother’s Day to her && ur moms 🙏🏻💕 That’s so sweet Ryan”

“God blessed you .You are a great father, its nice that you continue to show your admiration even your publicly disrespected and disregarded. Its very clear that u put those kids first.🙏🏾🙌🏾”

Rachel Henry and Rachel Leigh. (Photo: @ryanhenrytattoo/Instagram)

The former high school sweethearts have been off and on for years. They seemingly reconciled during the sixth season of “Black Ink Crew: Chicago,” but Leigh revealed it was all “tv love, land of make believe.” She also took a jab at the tattoo artist after a fan tried to make a pass at Henry. In response to the fan, Leigh said, “It’s ghetto, I don’t recommend.”

Henry was apparently unfazed by his ex-girlfriend’s shade and posted a picture of B2K singer Omarion Grandberry. Grandberry was crowned the “King of Unbothered” last year.