‘Don’t Mind Us, We’re Just Staring’: Reginae Carter Wows Fans with a New Bikini, Beach Photo

Reginae Carter had her social media page buzzing after she uploaded a bikini photo to Instagram.
The shot was posted on Sunday, March 8, and it shows her on the beach standing in front of a turquoise-colored ocean.
As for the bikini, it appears to be a gold color, although it’s difficult to truly tell because of the angle. Carter is wearing a scarf on her head in the pic as well plus a pair of sunglasses.
She shared two photos in that one post and besides the beach photo, there’s another pic that shows Carter standing in a swimming pool.
“Don’t mind me , I’m just livin’😏💋,” she captioned the post.
Almost 1,000 comments were left, and let’s just say that people weren’t writing about the pretty background.
“Don’t mind us, we’re just staring 👀😍🔥 #perfection,” one person wrote.
“Girl you look amazing 😍😍,” relayed another.
“Slim thick ting 😍😍,” wrote a third individual.
“In love wit you,” another one of Carter’s fans stated.
One of Carter’s followers let her know that he’s been an admirer for a long time.
“I been crushing for a minute now ♥️🙈,” that person revealed.
The photo has been liked over 163,000 times and a separate pic, shared later that same day, seems to be catching up with over 76,000 likes.
That pic shows Carter in a white romper while she’s wearing sunglasses and carrying a Louis Vuitton bag.
“Im not bossy, I’m The Boss 😌💋,” she captioned the image.
It’s safe to say the romper was a really big hit.
“Love this outfit❗️🔥,” someone wrote under the pic.
“Nae why u so cute? 😩😍,” another fan questioned.
“Wow every time you post it’s a fashion statement 😍😍😍😘😘😘❤️,” another comment read.