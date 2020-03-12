‘Don’t Mind Us, We’re Just Staring’: Reginae Carter Wows Fans with a New Bikini, Beach Photo

Reginae Carter had her social media page buzzing after she uploaded a bikini photo to Instagram.

The shot was posted on Sunday, March 8, and it shows her on the beach standing in front of a turquoise-colored ocean.

Reginae Carter shook up the internet with a new bikini photo that she shared to Instagram. (Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage via Getty Images)

As for the bikini, it appears to be a gold color, although it’s difficult to truly tell because of the angle. Carter is wearing a scarf on her head in the pic as well plus a pair of sunglasses.

She shared two photos in that one post and besides the beach photo, there’s another pic that shows Carter standing in a swimming pool.

@colormenae Instagram



“Don’t mind me , I’m just livin’😏💋,” she captioned the post.

Almost 1,000 comments were left, and let’s just say that people weren’t writing about the pretty background.

“Don’t mind us, we’re just staring 👀😍🔥 #perfection,” one person wrote.

“Girl you look amazing 😍😍,” relayed another.

“Slim thick ting 😍😍,” wrote a third individual.

“In love wit you,” another one of Carter’s fans stated.

One of Carter’s followers let her know that he’s been an admirer for a long time.

“I been crushing for a minute now ♥️🙈,” that person revealed.

The photo has been liked over 163,000 times and a separate pic, shared later that same day, seems to be catching up with over 76,000 likes.

That pic shows Carter in a white romper while she’s wearing sunglasses and carrying a Louis Vuitton bag.

“Im not bossy, I’m The Boss 😌💋,” she captioned the image.

It’s safe to say the romper was a really big hit.

“Love this outfit❗️🔥,” someone wrote under the pic.

“Nae why u so cute? 😩😍,” another fan questioned.

“Wow every time you post it’s a fashion statement 😍😍😍😘😘😘❤️,” another comment read.