‘Sis Is Rich’: Steve Harvey’s Shoutout to His Wife Marjorie Derails When Fans Notice Her ‘Drip’

Steve Harvey’s wife Marjorie Harvey is apparently just as fly as him.

The “Kings of Comedy” comedian took to Instagram on Sunday, March 8 to recognize his wife and his female followers for International Women’s Day. He posted a photo of Marjorie to his page and wrote in his caption, “Today I honor the most special group on planet earth, WOMEN … the one group who is responsible for every single human life ever made in the world … Past present and future …. I honor and thank you. For your amazing accomplishments”

Marjorie Harvey @iamsteveharveytv/Instagram

The image showed the mother of three rocking a gray Louis Vuitton fur coat, combat boots and aviator sunglasses, while posing in the middle of a snowed-in driveway.

Although some fans gushed over Steve’s shoutout to his wife, a large majority of followers zoomed in on her “fly” style.

“Awww this was so sweet but can I have that coat 🔥,” one fan commented under the talk show host’s picture.

A second added, “Sis is rich! That coat is everything plus some. I love the way she dresses”

“She filly fly,” another person said. “That coat is the GOAT THO !!!✊🏾🔥 the flyest couple yet”

“We loveee you Steve ✊🏼❤️,” a fourth fan wrote. “Yes!!!..Thank You!!!…You so Fly💯😘🔥😍.. Marjorie”

Steve and Marjorie Harvey pose before the Chanel 2017 Spring/Summer ready-to-wear collection fashion show on October 4, 2016, in Paris. (Photo: FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP via Getty Images)

The former “Steve” host and his wife served up marriage goals just last week.

The fashion blogger shared a sweet couple picture of her and Steve cruising around in a Rolls Royce after returning from their vacation in Cairo, Egypt. They both were dressed in matching white attire and aviator sunglasses. She captioned the post, “Back home 🙏🏾.”

Fans showered them with compliments.

“Ahhhhh shux…the King and Queen have arrived! 🙏 welcome home you guys Enjoy your home stay @iamsteveharveytv @marjorie_harvey ❤️,” a fan wrote.

Another person said, “Unstoppable couple, God is with you!!!!❤️🔥 Haters take note!!!! This is true marriage goals.”

Someone else commented, “Can’t be a coincidence, you guys are matching 😁 one of my favorite black couples the Harvey’s #Blacklove !!”

Steve and Marjorie have been married for 12 years. They have a blended family of seven children, including Marjorie’s three from a previous relationship and Steve’s four from his previous marriages.