‘Did You Get A Nose Job?’ Fans Question Angela Simmons Appearance After She Posts This Video

Angela Simmons gracefully heated up the internet when she posted an up-close video selfie of her full-beat face. The fashion designer showed off her wavy black hair as well as her full glossy lips. However, her nose stood out the most to social media users.

Simmons, a cast member and executive producer of “Growing Up Hip Hop,” took to the ‘Gram, and uploaded a video with the caption that said, “Selfie 🤳.” Many fans noted her nose appeared to look smaller, which led them to believe the reality star went under the knife for a cosmetic procedure.

Angela Simmons showing fans her full-beat face @angelasimmons/Instagram

“Did you get a nose job,” asked a fan.

“Your nose looks different, but you are beyond gorgeous,” commented a second user.

A third fan said, “This is what beauty looks like🌹❤️💎🔥.”

“Glowing! ✨ 💯,” commented a fourth user.

A fifth fan said, “That lip color is amazing.”

“Please don’t ever mess with your face. You are beautiful just as you are!🥰,” a sixth fan said.

The television personality has opened up to viewers about her opinion regarding plastic surgery in the past. In an interview with Vibe Vixen, Simmons told fans, “I’ll stick to never say never. If you feel like that’s something you want to do at a certain age, you should be free to do it. I haven’t personally — I’m pretty confident and happy with the way I look.”

Angela Simmons working out next to her son, Sutton Joseph @angelasimmons/Instagram

Even with fans accusing Simmons of going under the knife, she continues to post videos of her working out and eating healthy. Simmons is a vegetarian and, since starting her lifestyle transformation, she told viewers that she feels lighter. Simmons gave birth to her son, Sutton Joseph, in 2016, and she continues to work out as part of her daily regimen.

Angela Simmons working out outside @angelasimmons/Instagram

Simmons told fans she loves fitness because she loves to challenge her body during her workouts.