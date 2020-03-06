‘Quit Pussyfooting Around’: ‘LHHNY’ Fans Blast Joe Budden for ‘Playing’ with Cyn Santana’s Heart After Discussing Their Relationship

“Love and Hip Hop: New York” viewers called Joe Budden on the carpet this week for allegedly stringing his ex-fiancée Cyn Santana along in their relationship.

Early last year, Budden and Santana called off their engagement after the 27-year-old model allegedly discovered nude photos of other women in the podcaster’s phone. After taking some time apart, the pair decided to try to repair their relationship, but Santana sensed Budden wasn’t all the way on board.

Joe Budden and Cyn Santana @VH1 screengrabs

In the March 2 episode, Santana met up with Budden to discuss the status of their relationship. The two had been spending quite a bit of time with each other after their split and the mother of one wanted to know where things were going.

Santana revealed to Budden that she wasn’t satisfied with acting like a couple without a title on their relationship. Budden, however, seemingly suggested that he wasn’t in a rush to put a title on anything.

“Sounds like Cyn is looking for that knight on a white horse to come through and save the day. And holding me to that standard at this particular time just might be a little unrealistic,” said Budden.

The “LHHNY” actress told her ex she felt like he wasn’t doing anything to get their “family” back. She also accused him of moving around like a “single man. It don’t seem like you’re serious about this relationship,” she said to Budden. “When I turn my back you’re still moving like a single 40-year-old f—–g bum ass baby daddy.”

She tearfully added in her confessional before getting choked up, “It’s sad how human beings just let each other go. And sometimes when I look for the words to express how I feel, it’s just. …”

“LHHNY” viewers claimed Budden no longer wanted to be with Santana and he was tiptoeing around the subject.

“If you don’t wanna be with her anymore just say that Joe 🙅🏻 quit pussyfooting around.”

“That man is Toxic! She needs to start focusing on Co parenting and her career. As soon as she find someone else his Toxic ass is gonna want to start being with her again. Then she’s gonna be over him because she’s gonna see her worth by then.”

“Joe will always be Joe and he’s not doing anything to win her back, because he doesn’t want her anymore. Once they show you that they no longer want you, you have to pick yourself up and move on. I’d wish he would be real about it and stop stringing her along”

“I mean what can you say he didn’t want to f–k her.. and he not chasing her he don’t like her and I feel he loves her just don’t want to be with her or hurt her… the proof is in the pudding period he just a b—h and won’t tell her.. 💔”