‘Just One Bite’: Toya Johnson Flosses Bodacious Curves and Leaves Fans Begging for More

Toya Johnson left fans head over heels with her curvy frame.

The “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle” star took to Instagram on Monday and posted a photo that showed her wearing an orange cropped top and skirt set. She rocked a glamorous makeup look and sported goddess locs.

Toya Johnson @toyajohnson/Instagram

Johnson seductively posed at a side angle and showed off her curvy figure. She captioned her post with a peach and received more than 156,000 likes. Fans gaped over her beauty and shapely frame and flooded her with a slew of compliments.

“I just wanna take one bite thick wit it ainna 😍,” said one fan. “Ma’am I must say yooooouuuu 😍 so damn sexy”

“Dam house wives of Atlanta you are the real Georgia 🍑 simply beautiful. Too fine for yo own good”

“So gorgeous and you do it with grace no faking just gorgeous all that is real too 💯 you my wife”

“You make me want to go to the gym everyday my girl🥰💪🏾 your body is everything. You look goodt! 😘 “

Wright’s curvy picture comes days after she set social media on fire with a photo of her bare clappas.

She uploaded an image of herself in a leopard print swimsuit while vacationing in Cancún, Mexico. The garment showed quite a bit of skin and accentuated Wright’s yams. Clearly tooting her own horn, she did away with the caption and left folks to gawk over the sexy snapshot.

Toya Johnson @toyajohnson/Instagram

“Yes Mrs Rushing, ” one fan wrote at the time. “Go head in girllllllll the real meat unprocessed 🤣😍”

Another person added, “Some call 911 she killin these 🐕💦 and that’s all natural no fake s–t added to that thang”

A third fan commented, “Damn girl ok! 😍 You’d still doin you toya with your sexy self hey hey hey hey hey”

When Johnson isn’t flaunting her thickness to her seven million followers, she’s focused on her career.

She recently announced that she has a new YouTube channel and urged her followers to watch. On Wednesday, March 4, the 36-year-old Johnson wrote via Instagram, “Hey guys!! Don’t forget to hit the link in bio and subscribe to my YouTube channel! I will uploading new videos this week! Don’t miss out on my Glam talk videos. We share lots of beauty secrets and more!” Her post received more than 127,000 views.