‘In Full Slay Mode’: Reginae Carter Wins Fans Over with ‘Lottery’ Look

It’s a winner — as shown by the likes and loves for an outfit worn by Reginae Carter in an Instagram photo she posted on Sunday, March 1.
The pic shows Carter in a blue bubble coat with orange stripes on the sleeve. She’s also wearing dark-colored shorts, an orange cap and striped black boots. Carter is holding an orange bag in the photo, which has been liked more than 86,000 times.
She quoted some lyrics from K Camp‘s song “Lottery” in the caption as well.
“Cash on me, like I hit the lottery 💰 H–s will trip, watch them how they follow me 😏,” she wrote.
Over 400 comments were left underneath the photo, with some of the words used to describe Carter’s outfit including “beautiful,” “stunning,” “gorgeous” and “cute.”
“No 1 crush😍😍😍😍,” wrote someone else.
“Ahhhhh Those Boooooots YES YES YES YES Ms. @colormenae 👏👏👏👏😍,” another person stated.
“Nae been in full slay mode💪🏽🔥,” wrote another one of Carter’s followers.
That last comment may be referring to all of the attention Carter’s posts have been receiving lately.
In February, for example, she bowled a lot of people over with a photo of herself in black lingerie. She then caused a similar fuss with a pic of herself in a grey sweater dress.
A lot of folks also responded to Carter showing off a new hairstyle last month, and they told her it suits her perfectly.
Since then, Carter has wowed many of her followers with pictures from a bra and panties photo shoot, and she did the same in a jean outfit not too long ago.
Under her recent post that shows her in the bubble coat, the comments keep coming in.
“Oh you been cutting up 😍,” one person wrote.
While someone else called Carter a “Bad lil thing💕.”