‘In Full Slay Mode’: Reginae Carter Wins Fans Over with ‘Lottery’ Look

It’s a winner — as shown by the likes and loves for an outfit worn by Reginae Carter in an Instagram photo she posted on Sunday, March 1.

The pic shows Carter in a blue bubble coat with orange stripes on the sleeve. She’s also wearing dark-colored shorts, an orange cap and striped black boots. Carter is holding an orange bag in the photo, which has been liked more than 86,000 times.

Reginae Carter wowed a lot of her followers with a photo of herself in a stylish-looking outfit. (Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage via Getty Images)

She quoted some lyrics from K Camp‘s song “Lottery” in the caption as well.

“Cash on me, like I hit the lottery 💰 H–s will trip, watch them how they follow me 😏,” she wrote.

Over 400 comments were left underneath the photo, with some of the words used to describe Carter’s outfit including “beautiful,” “stunning,” “gorgeous” and “cute.”

“No 1 crush😍😍😍😍,” wrote someone else.

“Ahhhhh Those Boooooots YES YES YES YES Ms. @colormenae 👏👏👏👏😍,” another person stated.

“Nae been in full slay mode💪🏽🔥,” wrote another one of Carter’s followers.

That last comment may be referring to all of the attention Carter’s posts have been receiving lately.

In February, for example, she bowled a lot of people over with a photo of herself in black lingerie. She then caused a similar fuss with a pic of herself in a grey sweater dress.

A lot of folks also responded to Carter showing off a new hairstyle last month, and they told her it suits her perfectly.

Since then, Carter has wowed many of her followers with pictures from a bra and panties photo shoot, and she did the same in a jean outfit not too long ago.

Under her recent post that shows her in the bubble coat, the comments keep coming in.

“Oh you been cutting up 😍,” one person wrote.

While someone else called Carter a “Bad lil thing💕.”