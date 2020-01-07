‘Hot Wife S–t’: Keyshia Ka’Oir Shows She’s a ‘Hot Wife’ as Fans Go Wild

Keyshia Ka’Oir is clearly a force to be reckoned with.

The proud wife of rapper Gucci Mane stepped into the new year flossing her beauty and notable fashion style. She took to Instagram on Wednesday evening and uploaded a photo of herself at a New Year’s Eve yacht party.

Ka’Oir posed with her rump-shaker and face toward the camera while wearing a revealing black lace dress with gold heels. She captioned the image “Happy New Year💫🛥” and racked up more than 63, 000 likes from fans while garnering several compliments.

Keyshia Ka’Oir. @keyshiakaoir/Instagram

“@keyshiakaoir came through dripping DRIP DRIP 💎 hot wife s–t! You look beautiful as alwayys 😍❤️”

“Geeze baeeeeeee! 🔥 why u step on dey necks like that 😍👑 Happy new year Mrs Davis”

“Yesss sis yessssssssss❤️ the finest lady alive i love that dress 🤪🤪 Pretty AF ! #MrsDavis 😍 happy new year to you and the hubby ”

“Wow. absolutely dynamite I must say ❤️ Wop is 1 lucky man the finest to exist 🙏🏾”

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir. @keyshiakaoir/Instagram

Gucci Mane himself jumped into his wife’s comments and wrote, “Happy New Year My wife 💎❤️.”

Ka’Oir first entered the rapper’s life in 2010. Their relationship endured some obstacles when the rapper served a three-year prison sentence in 2013 after being convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm.

The mother of three stood by her then-boyfriend’s side, although many people urged her to leave him.

“I did have the question thrown at me many times: ‘Why are you with him?’ — both before and when he was locked up,” she told the New York Post in October 2017. “I would tell him about it. It did not bother me because they do not know the real Gucci, so I did not care.”

Ka’Oir helped Gucci change his fitness and diet, although she declared it was he who wanted to change and mature.

“I have [been given] credit for Gucci’s style and swag now. But a man is a man no matter how good of a woman you are,” she told the Post. “You cannot make him do nothing he don’t want to do. He was willing to change.”