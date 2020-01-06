Whew: Ashanti Shuts Down the ‘Gram With Bikini Thirst Trap

Ashanti left her fans with watering mouths this week after they viewed her latest sexy upload.

Although the 39-year-old crooner is currently vacationing in Antigua for the holidays with family and friends, she’s still making time to flood social media with her most tempting thirst traps. On Monday, Ashanti took to her Instagram Story and posted a sexy photo of herself sporting a black bikini top and matching bottoms.

Ashanti. @ashanti/Instagram

She posed in front of the beach with her gams, toned stomach, and cleavage exposed, while slightly pulling down her bikini bottoms below her waistline. Ashanti looked off to the side as she flossed her show-stopping curves.

Her sexy vacation thirst trap comes just weeks after she put her bodacious curves on display in black leather attire at her Sacramento, California, concert on Dec. 7.

Ashanti. @ashanti/Instagram via photographer @wilfordlenov/Instgram

Clearly feeling her onstage look, she captioned the post with two black heart emojis and wrote in a separate one, “Ooooooo I love it when I hear your name.”

Several fans doused her with compliments.

“Thick as grits 🔥 and just sexy as can be Ashanti,” one fan wrote at the time. “You always been my crush 🥰 please come strap me in!”

Another commented, “Them thighs never fail omg 😮🍫 that booty is popping queen good job. Sexy as hell.”

A third person added, “Damn @ashanti look good she feeling fierce 🔥😏 I see you got IT on lock #Power #BlackLove #BlackMagic .”

Ashanti opened up to Parade back in April and dished the tea on her current fitness routine.

Ashanti. (Photo: @ashanti/Instagram)

“I try to get four to five days in a week with my trainer,” she said. “We do weight training, cardio, running. … Sometimes [my trainer] has me work on mobility, other times endurance, and then we’ll go for strength. I think it’s important to mix it up and hit different parts of your body.”

She also told Buzzfeed in 2017 that she was learning to embrace her body naturally.

“I’m embracing who I am naturally,” she said. “I work with an herbalist, I do detoxes, I juice. … I’m heavy with my kales and ginger, it’s very important to be aware of what you’re putting in your body.”