‘Awww Precious’: Princess Love Reveals First Pic of Her and Ray J’s Newborn

Congratulations are in order for singer Ray J Norwood and his wife Princess Love.

The couple teased the arrival of their baby boy on Monday, Dec. 30, with a YouTube video that showed Love being wheeled inside a hospital to give birth to their son. Norwood posted the clip on his social media and captioned it: “I love you princess love! And my babygirl melody! I don’t ever wanna lose our time together. I’m sorry for everything. 2020 will be somthing (sic) very special.”

On Wednesday, Jan. 1, the second-time mother took to Instagram and posted a photo of the hand of their son holding her left thumb. In her caption, she revealed the child’s name as Epik Ray Norwood.

Princess love shows first pic of baby Epik Norwood. @princesslove/Instagram

Fans immediately showered the pair with congratulatory messages.

“Yay he’s here 😍🧡 congrats 😘🎈🍾 PRINCESS!!! Omggggg congrats love!!!!”

“So many blessings to your perfect new Bundle of love🙏🏾❤️😍 I’m so happy for you and Ray!”

“A new year baby. Congratulations to your family. I told u he was gonna be a new year baby congrats 💙 lol”

“Awww Mels got a brother!! 😍Congratulations and Happy New Year to you and your beautiful family!!! 💙”

Ray J, Melody Love Norwood, and Princess Love onstage at the 2019 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on Nov. 17, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for BET)

Love and Norwood’s son joins 19-month-old Melody Love, making him their second child together. They welcomed baby Mels in 2018.

The pair’s baby news comes just weeks after they publicly experienced marital woes.

In November, Princess claimed her husband left her and baby Melody stranded in Las Vegas after the 2019 Soul Train Awards to go party at a strip club. Her claims led to a huge social media brouhaha, and she even threatened to divorce him.

“I don’t want to be married anymore, period. … This is not love, and I’m done,” the new mother said at the time.

Ray J later had a change of heart and admitted the blowup was all his fault. “Baby, I was wrong, you are right,” he said to the camera on “The Wendy Williams Show” show during a December interview.

The two had their baby shower shortly afterward at their Los Angeles home.