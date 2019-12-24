Mom Cries Foul After Her Daughters Aren’t Allowed to Perform in Harlem Production of ‘Black Nutcracker’ Over Hairstyle

A New York mother says her daughters are heartbroken after reportedly being barred from a local production of “The Nutcracker” simply because they wanted to wear their hair in braids.

Lisa Skinner‘s daughters — 10-year-old Brooke and 9-year-old April — are students at the Uptown Dance Academy in Harlem which puts on a yearly performance of the Black Nutcracker, local station PIX11 reports. The show is also a fundraiser, and the girls have participated for the last three years.

Though it’s always been a rule that dancers must have their hair secured in a bun, Skinner said this year her children were told braids weren’t allowed, even if they’re up in a bun. The mom voiced her frustrations to owner and founder of the school, Robin Williams, only to be given an ultimatum.

“She said to me if they show up in braids to the ‘Black Nutcracker,’ they will not be permitted to participate,” Skinner recalled.

Now, she says her kids have been booted from the dance school completely.

“They were expelled from the school because I would not adhere to this ludicrous policy,” she added, saying Williams even offered to refund her money for tickets she paid to see the show. “Braids are not the issue — it doesn’t matter if it’s braided, just that it’s up and secured.”

Like their mother, Brooke and April are upset they aren’t being allowed to perform.

“I feel bad I can’t participate just because of my hair,” April told the news station. “My hair is a part of myself, and myself I was born with this type of hair.”

A Colorado mother voiced similar outrage last week when she claims her 11-year-old was kicked off her competitive cheer squad over her natural hair. Tiyana Young refused to buy yet another ponytail hair piece for her daughter Niemah to compete in after the coaches reportedly agreed to let her wear her natural hair, then reneged.

The Denver-based Diamond Elite All-Star Cheerleading team denied dismissing the child because of her hair or ethnic background and said it was instead mom’s bad behavior that led to her removal from the team.

Earlier this year, New York passed a law making it illegal to discriminate against a person based on their hair. The measure, signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, protects Black New Yorkers from the prejudices they often face at work and school over hairstyles and textures associated with Black culture.

Williams has since responded to allegations she barred Skinner’s daughters from dancing, issuing a statement that read, in part: “Parents were not told they couldn’t perform if they wore braids, they were told they can’t perform if they don’t follow policies.”

“As a Ballet Academy, our policy has always been that students wear their hair in a bun for classes whether it’s braided or not,” her statement posted on the academy’s website continued. “However for a Traditional Classical Ballet Production, our policy has always been for all the dancers to wear their hair in an unbraided classical ballet bun.”

“Uptown Dance Academy has trained students to be adaptive to all professional training programs. Most professional dance schools require you to wear buns for training and especially for performances. In classical ballet the hairstyle is expected to be the same for each female,” it concluded.

Brooke and April said they’re not going to let this incident snuff out their love for dance. In fact, their mother said she’s already looking for a new dance school to enroll them in.

Watch more in the video below.