Plane Passenger Happily Gives Up First-Class Seat to 88-Year-Old Former Nurse Traveling to the UK

A plane passenger’s thoughtful gesture is melting hearts across the internet.

Virgin Atlantic fight attendant Leah Amy shared the inspiring story with her Facebook followers last week in a post that has since gone viral.

Amy says she’s met countless celebrities, athletes, supermodels and the like in her line of work, however, it was aboard a recent flight she says she met her new “favorite passengers EVER!” She identified the lovely pair as Violet and Jack, describing how the young man selflessly swapped seats with his newfound friend so she could fly in style — and in first class.

Violet Allison, an 88-year-old retired nurse, often travels from the U.K. to New York to see her daughter, and on this occasion she was headed home after her latest trip, which had been the first in a while due to a recent knee replacement surgery. The octogenarian’s dream had always been to fly at the front of the plane — and little did she know a complete stranger was about to make it come true.

The Washington Post reports that Jack, whom the outlet identified as Jack Littlejohn, had been flying home to the U.K. after a trip to New York to attend an event about fighting homelessness. Surprised by his mother with a business-class ticket for his return flight, he decided the contrast between the economy seating and business class was “unhealthy” and vowed to swap seats with a deserving person. Upon boarding, he found Allison, and the young man asked her if she would take his seat for her economy seat.

Amy said in her post that Allison’s seat was located right next to the restroom.

“[Jack] sat on the row of seats directly next to the economy toilets and never made a peep or asked for anything for the rest of the flight,” she wrote. “No fuss, no attention, literally did it out of the kindness of his own heart. No one asked him to.”

Of the hundreds of flights I’ve operated, I’ve had the pleasure of looking after footballers, supermodels and some… Posted by Leah Amy on Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Because of him, Allison’s dream had finally been fulfilled.

“You should of seen her face, when I tucked her in her bed after supper ☺️,” Amy added.

The heartwarming post racked up more than 14,000 likes and has been shared 3,500 times since last Tuesday. Online users said Littlejohn’s kindness was an act of a “true gentleman.”

“His parents should be proud of him…we need more of this in the world!” one user wrote.

“So much love! So very sweet humble and kind,” another chimed in.

While Allison didn’t leave a phone number or an email address to share the photos that were taken, Amy said she intended to drop the sweet snapshots in the mail and upload a few to social media.