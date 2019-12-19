‘Not Today Santa’: Toya Wright’s Christmas Photo With 1-Year-Old Daughter Derails, Fans Claim She Wasn’t ‘Feeling It’

Although Christmas is right around the corner, not everyone seems to be in the holiday spirit.

“T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle” star Toya Wright took her 1-year-old daughter Reign Rushing to see Santa Claus in person, but things quickly spiraled out of control when the toddler became scared.

The mother of two took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted several photos of baby Reign crying while sitting on Santa’s lap. One image showed the 1-year-old seemingly trying to hop off of Santa’s leg as her mother tried to pose for the camera. Another picture, showed Reign wiping tears away from her eyes.

Toya Wright and Reign Rushing. @toyawright/Instagram

Wright made light of the moment and wrote in her caption, “@reign_beaux is not here for Santa 🤣”

Fans immediately chimed in underneath Wright’s post.

” @reign_beaux wasn’t not digging Santa.. She look like ‘Just let me go he tried it by hugging me 🤣😂🤣 !'”

“Reign said not today Santa 🤣 .I feel her I don’t do Santa either and I’m grown. She doesn’t believe in him 😂💖”

“Honey she was so not feeling it right now!!! 😂 MY Baby Said ” SIKE “.. TELL’EM BABY SIS”

“She said don’t think soooo with her cute self 😂. Reign wasn’t having it today.”

The 36-year-old mother of two welcomed baby Reign into the world in February 2018 with her companion Robert Rushing. She’s been very vocal about protecting her children, especially when it comes to internet trolls.

“I honestly don’t pay attention to the haters,” she told Cosmopolitan in a December 2017 interview, a few months before the birth of Reign. “Unless, someone says something about my daughter, and then Mama Bear kicks in. I don’t care what people say about me, but kids are off limits.”

Earlier this year, Wright gave people a piece of her mind after reading a mass of negative comments from detractors attacking baby Reign’s appearance.

“How can you talk about an innocent baby?” she wrote along with a photo of the 1-year-old. “Who the f–k raised y’all stupid asses? With that being said….F–k ANYbody that has ANYthing negative to say about my daughters.”