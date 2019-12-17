‘Looking Like Lil Wayne’: Reginae Carter Has Fans Gushing After She Posts Throwback Pic Showing Her Style as a Child

If you haven’t noticed already, Reginae Carter has been getting a lot of credit for her fashion sense.

It usually happens whenever she posts a new Instagram photo. Like last month when she shared a pic of herself in a short sparkly dress for her 21st birthday. Or when she sported a stylish fall look in a Nov. 21 Instagram post.

Reginae Carter recently showcased her fashion sense as a child in a newly posted photo. (Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage via Getty Images)

On Sunday, Dec. 15, Carter shared a throwback picture of herself as a little girl, just to let everyone know that her strong fashion sense wasn’t developed overnight.

In that newly posted photo, the “Dear Santa, I Need a Date” star is seen wearing a cute denim outfit with a matching purse and little beige sandals.

“Yung Nae ❣️Been fly OK😂😫🥰,” Carter wrote next to the pic.

@colormenae Instagram

Afterward, it was clear that many of her followers got a kick out of the post.

“Crop top & heels on ready to steal everybody fruit snacks 😭😭,” one of them wrote in the comment section.

“Look at them ponytails and her 2pc and her little purse 👜 💕🤗😍so cute,” another one stated.

“Yess!! You was born cute baby 😍😍😍,” wrote someone else.

And some couldn’t help but bring up Carter’s famous father after seeing the photo.

“Looking like lil Wayne 😂❤️😍,” one person commented.

There were also some who said they loved the pic because they either had a similar outfit as Carter or the exact same sandals. And some followers had kind things to say about the tiny purse the social media celeb carried in the photo.

In a mere 19 hours, the post was liked over 121,000 times, and nearly 600 people gave their thoughts in the comments section.