‘Don’t Be the Happy Negro’: Gabrielle Union Talks Inclusivity in the Workplace, Many Think It’s About ‘America’s Got Talent’ Termination

It’s been nearly three weeks since a report came out that said Gabrielle Union was fired from NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.”

Besides a tweet thanking people for their support, the actress has been silent about the termination but seemed to address it, albeit indirectly, during a panel discussion on inclusivity. Union’s comments came during the launch of her new holiday collection with New York & Company.

Many believe Gabrielle Union addressed her firing from “America’s Got Talent” during a recent panel discussion. (Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage via Getty Images)

“Don’t be the happy negro that does the bidding of the status quo because you’re afraid,” she said Monday at the New York City event. “Don’t allow them to call you angry when someone else is called passionate. It’s terrifying. There’s a solid chance you’ll lose your job. … I speak from experience.”

“Do your best because corporations want global dollars,” added Union. “Do your best to try to hold the door open and hold people responsible. Yeah, I’m asking you to do the impossible. … I’m fully aware that job loss is on the table … but if you’re not doing it, nobody is.”

Although the full details about the termination haven’t been disclosed, it’s been reported that Union was either on the receiving end of racist treatment on the show or witnessed it. She was hired as a judge for the 14th season, which ended in September.

An example of that racism, according to insiders of the show, Union was told that changing her hairstyle often was “too Black” for viewers.

Plus she asked that a white male contestant be removed after he colored his hand black to impersonate Beyoncé, though his audition never made it to air.

Union also spoke up against former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno, after he saw a photo of “AGT” executive producer and judge Simon Cowell with his dogs in the hallway.

Leno was accused of saying the dogs looked like they’d be “on the menu” at a Korean restaurant, which is clearly a racist remark.

That joke never made it to air, but Union spoke to the show’s producers about it and encouraged them to report it to NBC’s human resources department.

NBC and producer Fremantle issued a joint statement after news of the termination leaked and denied that Union was fired for addressing the alleged racism on-set.

During the panel discussion, the “Breaking In” actress never mentioned “AGT” but talked about not being able to enjoy her life or career unless she speaks out against injustice.

“I’ve got to call it out in real time,” Union explained. “But you have to navigate, ‘What will I lose?’ I have to weigh all these things. ‘How much am I willing to lose for the peace?’ There are a lot of people who are only interested in filling their own plate. I can’t enjoy my food if everyone else is starving.”

The 47-year-old also talked about often being the only Black person in the room ever since being a child and thinking about the consequences of speaking out against wrongdoing.

“Being the chip in the cookie, you are always in this situation where you are seeing things, hearing things … And you’re presented with a choice: What kind of chip am I going to be?” Union explained.

“Are you going to assimilate and allow all of this to go on? Or are you going to say something and immediately be othered? Are you going to say something? You know it’s wrong. Everyone knows it’s wrong,” she added.