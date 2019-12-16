‘Dam You Hot!’: Joseline Hernandez Sounds Off ‘Bad B–ch’ Alert With This Sexy Beach Pic

Joseline Hernandez set the ‘Gram ablaze this past week with a few of her recent tantalizing uploads.

The former “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” actress raised her sexiness up a notch after posing it up on Miami beach. She took to Instagram on Thursday and posted two photos of herself wearing a form-fitting gold bathing suit and a pair of sandal heels.

Joseline Hernandez. @joseline/Instagram

Covered in sand, the self-proclaimed “Puerto Rican Princess” posed enticingly in front of the camera with her legs crossed and with her derriere out. She captioned her post “The baddest” and added in a separate one, “Everything!”

Gaining the likes of over 21,000 fans, the “LHHATL” alumna was doused with compliments.

“Baby convict bad! I’m telling you… Mrs. Hernandez is on TOP! 😍😍 you is mamacita”

“You are the finest lady ever 🔥 you are the true bad b–ch. U got that right Puerto Rican queen 😗”

“Such a pretty thing ♥️ dam you hot! Keep pushing and keep applying that pressure!!💪🔥 #donttakeyourfootofftheyneck yo sexy self”

“One bad b–ch 🔥 U are so beautiful and sexy. This pic is the best”

Joseline Hernandez. (Photo: @joseline/Instagram)

Hernandez’s sexy post comes days after she announced she’ll be returning to the “LHH” series.

That’s right! The 32-year-old mother is making her way to the Miami franchise. She originally started on “LHHATL” in 2012 for six seasons but left the show in 2017 after claiming it portrayed her in a negative light.

Other details about the show are unknown, but it’s slated to premiere on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.

Hernandez will also be starring on own show “Joseline’s Cabaret,” which is slated to premiere on Zeus Network. The reality series on the subscription video-on-demand network will center on her “helping a struggling gentleman’s club.” It’ll also showcase her music career and motherhood journey with 2-year-old Bonnie Bella, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Stevie J.

It’s unclear when the show is slated to premiere on the network, but it’s apparently supposed to be coming to television sometime by early 2020.