‘Baddest One of Them All’: Tommie Lee Shows Off Curves in Figure-Hugging Bodysuit

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Tommie Lee sported an all-black-everything look that people said they really loved.

The 35-year-old shared a photo of the outfit Wednesday on Instagram, and nearly 80,000 people decided to hit the like button after they saw it.

Tommie Lee shared a new photo and outfit on Dec. 11 that a lot of people said they loved. (Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage via Getty Images)

The pic shows Lee wearing a black cap over long straight blond hair. She’s also sporting a black cut-out, body-hugging jumper, with a small bit of accessories to go along with it.

“Keep it private til you know its permanent,” Lee captioned the image.

And underneath, her followers had much to say in the comments section about the outfit and how Lee looked in it.

“Getting prettier and prettier by the day 💛,” one of her fans wrote.

“Baddest one of them all,” another person followed.

“Ugh you so fine 😭💕,” a third person weighed in.

While a fourth told Lee that she “looks like a whole meal.”

One of the more recent times the reality star shook up the Internet was on Dec. 2 when she posted a photo of herself in a turquoise bikini. Before that, a pic that showed Lee in a sky blue gown exposing a lot of leg also made people lose it.

And Lee showed off her legs again in a separate image posted on Friday, Nov. 6. She did it while sporting another black outfit that she wore with sunglasses, a bandanna and long black hair.

In the newly posted pic, nearly 800 people commented so far, and some of the fellas referred to Lee as their wife, baby mama or just the object of their lustful desire.

“Lawd Lawd😍😍😍😋,” one person wrote under that photo.

“Wifeyyyyyyyyyyyy stop doing me like disssss,” another person told Lee.